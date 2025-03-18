The 410m long Hyperloop test tube at IIT Chennai is said to be the longest in Asia. Credit: Government of India Press Information Bureau.

The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, India, has been selected to develop the electronics component technology for a Hyperloop project.

The announcement was made by Indian Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during his visit to the Hyperloop testing facility at IIT Madras Discovery Campus.

During his visit to the Hyperloop testing facility at IIT Madras Discovery Campus, he witnessed a live demonstration and stated, “The 410m long Hyperloop test tube located at IIT Chennai is the longest Hyperloop test facility in Asia. The entire testing system for Hyperloop transportation has been developed using indigenous technologies.”

Vaishnaw added: “India will soon be ready for Hyperloop transportation, as the Hyperloop transportation technology, which is currently under development, has yielded good results in the tests conducted so far.”

The Railway Ministry has provided financial funding and technical assistance to the Hyperloop project.

ICF Chennai will develop the electronics for the Hyperloop project, leveraging its expertise in high-speed train systems such as Vande Bharat.

“Highly skilled experts at the ICF factory have successfully developed large electronics systems for Vande Bharat high-speed trains,” said Minister Vaishnaw.

In 2023, Southern Railway and ICF India announced the construction of steam locomotive replicas powered by electricity.

Southern Railway built the locomotive shell and plans to install other systems, including a pantograph for overhead power.

In 2022, ICF Chennai announced the manufacturing of metro coaches for Maha Metro’s Nagpur and Pune projects.

ICF is claimed to be the first railway production facility to manufacture coaches for a state-run metro corporation.