ICF to manufacture rail coaches for Maha Metro in India

The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, India, is set to manufacture metro rail coaches for Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro), which is implementing metro rail projects at Nagpur and Pune.

The details of the scheme are currently being finalised. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) is expected to be signed soon, local publication The New Indian Express reported quoting an official.

ICF is said to be the first railway production facility to manufacture coaches for a state-run metro corporation.

Currently, ICF is manufacturing coaches for the Kolkata Metro’s north-south corridor in the state of West Bengal.

ICF will also produce 75 Vande Bharat Express trains, freight trains and a steam-themed electric train, reported The Times of India.

The rail manufacturer intends to produce 3,500 coaches in around 50 variants.

These will include the Vande Bharat Express trains, the Vistadome Dining car that will operate in Gujarat by this September and the Gatishakti freight train on the Vande Bharat platform.

ICF general manager A K Agarwal was quoted by the publication as saying: “ICF will be manufacturing metro coaches for the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation and Garib rath air-conditioned III tier coaches that facilitate rail passengers to travel in air-conditioning comfort at lesser fares.”

Last month, French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom secured a €387m contract for metro projects in India.

The scope of work will include the delivery of 156 Movia metro cars for Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) and the maintenance of the vehicles for 15 years.