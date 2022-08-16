View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
August 16, 2022

ICF to manufacture rail coaches for Maha Metro in India

ICF will produce 75 Vande Bharat Express trains, freight trains and a steam-themed electric train.

The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, India, is set to manufacture metro rail coaches for Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro), which is implementing metro rail projects at Nagpur and Pune.

The details of the scheme are currently being finalised. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) is expected to be signed soon, local publication The New Indian Express reported quoting an official.

ICF is said to be the first railway production facility to manufacture coaches for a state-run metro corporation.

Currently, ICF is manufacturing coaches for the Kolkata Metro’s north-south corridor in the state of West Bengal.

ICF will also produce 75 Vande Bharat Express trains, freight trains and a steam-themed electric train, reported The Times of India.

The rail manufacturer intends to produce 3,500 coaches in around 50 variants.

These will include the Vande Bharat Express trains, the Vistadome Dining car that will operate in Gujarat by this September and the Gatishakti freight train on the Vande Bharat platform.

ICF general manager A K Agarwal was quoted by the publication as saying: “ICF will be manufacturing metro coaches for the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation and Garib rath air-conditioned III tier coaches that facilitate rail passengers to travel in air-conditioning comfort at lesser fares.”

Last month, French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom secured a €387m contract for metro projects in India.

The scope of work will include the delivery of 156 Movia metro cars for Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) and the maintenance of the vehicles for 15 years.

Related Companies
Frauscher Sensor Technology

Wheel Sensors and Axle Counters

Visit Profile
DC Airco

AC and DC-Powered Air-Conditioning Units for Rolling Stock

Visit Profile
EURAILTEST

A World Leader in Rail Testing and Consulting

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Railway Technology