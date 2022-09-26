Indian Railways deploys ISRO-developed train tracking devices

Indian Railways is deploying a Real-Time Train Information System (RTIS) for tracking trains.

Developed in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the RTIS device enables the automatic acquisition of the time of train movements at stations, including the time of arrival and departure or run-through.

The RTIS is already being used on 2,700 locomotives in 21 electric loco sheds.

By using ISRO’s Satcom hub, the GPS-based technology is expected to be installed in 6,000 more trains across 50 loco sheds.

Capable of providing mid-section updates with a 30-second periodicity to railway passengers, the device enables speed and location tracking of RTIS-enabled locomotives and trains while eliminating the need for manual intervention.

The Indian Railway Ministry said in a statement: “Currently, GPS feed from around 6,500 Locomotives (RTIS and REMMLOT) is being directly fed into the Control Office Application (COA).

“This has enabled automatic charting of trains and real-time information flow to passengers through COA and NTES integration.”

Earlier in the year, Indian Railways unveiled an automatic train protection (ATP) system, named Kavach.

The technology is designed to use direct loco-to-loco communication to help trains operate during harsh weather and avoid collisions.

It was developed by the Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO) in partnership with three Indian vendors.