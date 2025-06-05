The Nordmainische S-Bahn project features development of two additional tracks between Frankfurt, Maintal, and Hanau, located north of the Main. Credit: Jiaye Liu/Shutterstock.

DB InfraGO, the infrastructure division of Deutsche Bahn, has awarded Implenia a contract valued at over €200m ($227.9m) to construct a key section of the Nordmainische S-Bahn beneath central Frankfurt in Germany.

The project involves building an underground line from Konstablerwache in the city centre to Fechenheim, via the new “Frankfurt (Main) Ost (tief)” S-Bahn station.

The scope of the contract requires Implenia to construct the initial “Trog” construction pit, the pit for the Frankfurt (Main) Ost (tief) underground station, several auxiliary pits, and related civil engineering structures.

The company will also drill two 1.2km tunnel tubes using tunnel boring machines and undertake water management measures.

Given the project’s location in a densely populated urban area and the need for sustainable construction, Implenia will undertake a variety of specialised foundation services.

Detailed building design work is slated for completion by the end of 2025, with construction set to begin in early 2026 and conclude by 2031.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Implenia Civil Engineering Division head Edwin Scherer said: “Maintaining and developing a functioning transport infrastructure is central to the sustainable development of our cities.

“I’m very pleased that Implenia, with its many years of experience and comprehensive expertise, can contribute to the improvement of public transport in the densely populated Rhine-Main region.”

The Nordmainische S-Bahn project, which includes development of two additional tracks between Frankfurt, Maintal, and Hanau north of the Main, is seen as an investment in the region’s future transport infrastructure, according to the company.

It is considered as “one of the most important” rail expansion and capacity projects in the Frankfurt (Main) hub, aiming to enhance local transport connectivity in the Rhine-Main region.

In March this year, Implenia won a SFr130m ($146.8m) contract from Sweden’s Trafikverket for a segment of the East Link railway project.

The Bibana Nykoping section, approximately 8km long, will link the town centres of Nykoping and Skavsta to the East Link’s double-track mainline.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up