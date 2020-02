The Singapore Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded an S$416.5 ($301.7m) contract to Hyundai Rotem (HRC) for 62 three-car trains that will run on the Jurong Region Line (JRL).

HRC will design, manufacture and supply a new fleet of fully-automated and driverless JRL trains.

It expects to deliver the first train in mid-2024 and may also offer long-term service support for the operator.

JRL will connect Singapore’s northwestern and western areas. It is the seventh mass rapid transit (MRT) line in the country, which LTA plans to open it in three phases.

As the rail line runs through a built-up area, three smaller cars will for the train sets, enabling easy manoeuvring through tighter curves.



The trains feature three 1.5m-wide doors on each side for easy boarding and alighting. Features also include additional space for strollers and wheelchairs.

They also feature advanced condition monitoring and diagnostic systems that can detect faults in the trains.

Some will be fitted with an automated track inspection system to monitor the rail track for faults. This will aid in the implementation of ‘preventive and predictive maintenance.’

HRC will also collaborate with sub-systems suppliers of other trains to ensure the availability of spare parts for better maintenance.

In December, LTA awarded an S$210.1m ($154.3m) contract for the construction of two stations on the JRL.

In September, LTA awarded two civil contracts for the construction of five stations.

LTA and the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) unveiled the alignment and station locations for the JRL in 2018.