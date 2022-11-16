Hytera, KTZ and BT Signal to jointly develop rail communication tech

Hytera Kazakhstan country manager Ivan Wang, KTZ chief engineer Batyr Kotyrev, and BT Signal director Bayzakov. Credit: Business Wire/ Hytera Communications Corporation Limited.

Hytera Communications, national railway company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) and BT Signal have agreed to launch a competence centre to jointly develop broadband railway communication systems.

The centre is expected to help Kazakhstan’s national railway company speed up the formation of future-proof railway communication systems.

The trio will use the facility to exchange technical expertise and experience, approve project implementation roadmaps, develop necessary regulatory and technical documentation, and implement new modular programmes.

Hytera Kazakhstan country manager Ivan Wang said: “The competence centre will act as a key driver to accelerate the digitalisation of KTZ and we are proud to be a part of it.”

Hytera overseas solutions department director Song Xiaolei said the firm’s Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS) service will involve the formation of a convergent network of carriers’ 4G/5G networks and KTZ’s existing TETRA system under the framework of the new agreement.

The convergent solution will provide future-proof and unified rail dispatch and communication services, signal and control data transmissions, secure redundancy, as well as explore the next-generation railway communication.

In July 2022, Hytera commissioned the modern Hytera metro communication system, which was upgraded for the Makkah Metro to improve operational efficiency.

The Makkah Metro, which is only open to the public during the annual Hajj, is one of the world’s busiest metro routes during this period.

Hytera Communications is engaged in providing professional communications technologies and solutions.