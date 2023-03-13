Huawei debuted its Smart Railway Perimeter Detection Solution at the 11th UIC World Congress on High-Speed Rail. Credit: PRNewswire / Huawei.

Chinese technology company Huawei has unveiled its new Smart Railway Perimeter Detection Solution for the protection of trackside safety.

The new solution made its debut at the 11th UIC World Congress on High-Speed Rail event, which was held in Morocco between 7 and 10 March.

This technology has the potential to protect trackside safety in any weather, stated the company.

It is based on an optical-vision convergence architecture that facilitates fibre vibration detection besides analysis to protect railway perimeters with multi-dimensional awareness and high precision.

Huawei’s new solution also helps to address low-accuracy issues faced by conventional railway perimeter detection solutions.

It also prevents missed alarms while delivering a few false alarms for safer rail operations.

Huawei aviation and rail BU wireless solution director Liang Jiawei said: “Huawei’s LTE-based FRMCS Solution has a mature ecosystem based on the 3GPP standard and broadband technologies that can enable more intelligent services.

“Thanks to its wireless experience, Huawei can build high-performance FRMCS networks for customers, thus satisfying railway digital development requirements of railways.”

Its other products and solutions showcased at the event include the Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS) and data communication network, as well as an optical communication network.

Huawei data communication product line’s transportation solution director Lv Liang stated that the ‘FRMCS Solution uses innovative IPv6+ technologies to build converged bearer capabilities featuring high reliability, easy deployment, intelligent O&M, and smooth evolution’.

This solution enables the safe execution of several services, including voice and signalling, for stable rail operations.