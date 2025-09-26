An early visualisation of an HS2 high-speed train in the UK. Credit: High Speed Two Ltd.

UK’s HS2 is inviting small and medium-sized technology firms to submit proposals aimed at lowering costs and accelerating timelines in support of the railway’s reset.

The call for entries comes as HS2’s leadership conducts a broader review of the rail project. HS2 chief executive Mark Wild is leading the review.

The company has started accepting applications for the eighth round of its Innovation Accelerator programme.

Applications for this round of HS2’s Innovation Accelerator initiative, a partnership with Connected Places Catapult, will be accepted until 31 October 2025.

Connected Places Catapult rail director Alan Peters said: “Digital technology promises major gains for large rail projects such as HS2, and I am delighted to announce that the eighth iteration of this successful accelerator programme is now open.”

HS2 is asking small technology firms from beyond the traditional rail sector to participate in this new round to propose solutions that could increase productivity and “help resolve complex challenges”.

The programme will select 12 finalists from the applicants and then choose six firms from this group. These six companies will have the opportunity to further develop and test their solutions in a trial project with HS2.

HS2 senior innovation manager Jon Kelly said: “Getting HS2 back on track is our number one priority and this is a unique opportunity for the country’s very best innovators to get on board and help us to achieve our goal.

“2025 has been a huge year for the project, with both the longest bridge and longest tunnel reaching completion.”

Since its inception in 2020, the HS2 Innovation Accelerator has backed 37 small technology companies through pilot projects, resulting in more than £50m in cost savings across the HS2 programme.

According to HS2 data, over 40% of participating firms have secured further work within the supply chain, collectively raising more than £240m in investment and creating more than 580 new jobs.

In January this year, Siemens Mobility secured four infrastructure and maintenance contracts for HS2 railway project, joining other major contractors in the Rail Systems Alliance.

The contracts, valued at around £560m ($689.3m), will address essential technological components for the 225km rail line connecting London and the West Midlands.

