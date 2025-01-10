Siemens Mobility, with Costain, will design, install, and maintain high voltage power systems along the HS2 route. Credit: HS2 Ltd.

Siemens Mobility has received four infrastructure and maintenance contracts on the High Speed 2 (HS2) railway project in the UK, joining other major contractors in the Rail Systems Alliance.

The contracts, with a combined value of approximately £560m ($689.3m), will cover key technological elements for the 225km rail line linking London and the West Midlands.

The first contract involves the implementation of a European Train Control System Level 2 (ETCS) signalling and control system with trackside automatic train operation (ATO) at Grade of Automation 2 (GoA2).

This system will enable semi-automatic train operation, enhancing capacity, punctuality, and energy efficiency. Siemens Mobility will also provide at least 15 years of technical support services for the system, according to the contract announcement.

The second contract encompasses the delivery and maintenance of an engineering management system that utilises the firm’s Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) technology.

The system will enable real-time control and monitoring of railway equipment. The contract includes the provision of maintenance and technical support services for the system for a minimum of 15 years.

Siemens Mobility will execute the third contract in collaboration with Costain. The contract includes the design, installation and maintenance of high-voltage power supply systems along the HS2 route. The maintenance services for this system are contracted for seven years.

Furthermore, Siemens Mobility has been tasked with designing and implementing operational telecommunications and security systems including GSM-R secure, digital wireless communications between drivers and signallers along the entire HS2 route.

Post-implementation, the company will maintain the systems and provide technical support for eight years.

The commencement of these contracts is slated for 2025. They represent an expansion of Siemens Mobility’s involvement with HS2, following a £47m ($57.8m) contract awarded in 2024 for an integrated station information management system framework.

Siemens Mobility UKI joint CEO Rob Morris said: “Our work for HS2 will help in sustaining British jobs and skills from our UK-based workforce, and in our 2,500 [person] strong supply chain.

“We’re already committed to investing £100m in a brand-new digital engineering, manufacturing and research and development centre in Chippenham which will now play a key role in delivering HS2.”

Last month, Siemens Mobility received approval from Wiltshire County Council to build a £100m ($126m) rail technology facility in Chippenham, UK, replacing its existing plant.

The new site will focus on developing next-gen rail signalling and control systems while advancing research and development.