New HS2 interchange station to support up to 1,000 jobs

West Midlands mayor Andy Street has welcomed the new HS2 station construction contract. Credit: High Speed Two Ltd.

Construction of High-Speed Two’s (HS2) new interchange station in the West Midlands, UK is expected to create up to 1,000 jobs in the coming five years, the region’s Mayor Andy Street stated.

This includes 22 new apprenticeship positions.

Laing O’Rourke received a contract for the construction of this eco-friendly station near Solihull in July this year.

Supply chain contracts will also be awarded for the region’s businesses. These will cover construction-related services, specialist equipment supply, and manufactured components besides recycling, catering, printing, and cleaning services.

The new station will be constructed on a 150ha site within a triangle of land formed by the M42, A45, and A452.

Modular bridges over the M42 and A446 were already constructed under a remodelled road network in the area to enable access to the new station.

Laing O’Rourke will commence detailed design work next year after an initial 12-month planning stage.

Balfour Beatty VINCI, HS2’s main works contractor, is currently involved in the preparation of the site to begin construction in 2024.

The station is anticipated to be completed in 2027 before the railway opening between 2029 and 2033.

With an estimated capacity of 175,000 seats per day, around five trains per hour will pass through the station in both directions.

HS2 CEO Mark Thurston said: “The design of Interchange will make it one of the most sustainable stations anywhere in the world.

“Harnessing the latest green technology and designs will provide exciting jobs, training, and supply chain opportunities, as we begin to build a world-class transport hub for the UK.”

The new station is expected to serve as a catalyst for significant growth plans in Solihull.

Implemented by the Urban Growth Company, the plans are anticipated to help generate 30,000 jobs, 3,000 new homes, and 70,000m² of commercial space.