The new metro line is set to enhance connectivity between New Taipei City and Keelung City. Credit: Hitachi Rail.

Hitachi Rail has been awarded a contract to deliver advanced signalling and SCADA solutions for the Taipei-Keelung metropolitan mass rapid transit (MRT) system in northern Taipei, Taiwan.

The contract was awarded by Gamuda on behalf of the New Taipei City Government’s Department of Rapid Transit Systems (NTCG DORTS).

Hitachi Rail will implement its SelTrac Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) and SCADA systems powered by ALVEA for the Xidong-Keelung MRT project, which is an addition to the Taipei-Keelung metropolitan system.

The 22km line, which will include 16 stations, 14 trains, and one depot, is part of New Taipei City’s infrastructure initiative.

The new metro line is set to enhance connectivity between New Taipei City and Keelung City, supporting the region’s urban transportation needs and reducing dependence on private vehicles.

Hitachi Rail Taipei chair and CEO Cyrille BATAILLE said: “We are pleased to reaffirm our commitment to delivering high-quality solutions to the New Taipei City Government DORTS, in partnership with Gamuda.”

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Hitachi Rail’s SelTrac CBTC technology will bring modern urban signalling to Taipei’s transit network, using wireless communication for more efficient and safe train operations.

The technology features advanced communication systems, private cloud-based signalling, and train control supervision.

The SCADA system, meanwhile, leveraging ALVEA, offers modularity, scalability, and cloud readiness. It facilitates smooth edge-to-cloud data integration, offering operators remote access to insights through a centralised portal or operational hubs, enhancing flexibility and responsiveness.

This project continues Hitachi Rail’s partnership with NTCG DORTS, following collaborations on Taipei’s Circular Line and Sanying MRT lines.

In addition to the Taipei MRT contract, Hitachi Rail has secured a contract to design and deploy signalling systems at Kapıkule Station in Turkey.

Awarded by Kolin Insaat, this contract covers the installation of interlocking, centralised traffic control, train detection, and ETCS Level 1 digital signalling systems, supporting train operations at speeds of up to 200km/h.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up