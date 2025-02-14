Hitachi Rail’s signalling solution is expected to improve the service capacity and performance of the Muni public transit. Credit: Hitachi Rail Limited.

Hitachi Rail has secured a contract with the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) to overhaul the signalling system of the Municipal Railway (Muni) public transit.

This upgrade is expected to positively impact approximately 160 million passenger journeys annually by improving the capacity and performance of Muni’s light rail metro trains and streetcars.

Under the contract, Hitachi will implement its “state-of-the-art” SelTrac Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) technology across Muni’s 71-mile network including 33 stations.

The Muni network is a distinctive transit system that operates cable cars, streetcars, and light rail both at street level and through underground connections.

The project will extend the train control system to the surface sections of the network, creating a unified system for both surface and subway areas to manage the flow of vehicles across the entire network.

Additionally, the contract encompasses a ten-year service support agreement, with an option for a further ten years, to ensure ongoing support and maintenance.

The train control upgrade project is slated for completion by 2032.

The CBTC is considered to be the most “advanced” train control solution for urban transit systems, including metros and light rail.

The technology utilises wireless communication between trains and infrastructure to enable more “efficient” and “safe” operation compared to traditional signalling systems.

SelTrac will facilitate closer train intervals, thereby increasing capacity and revenue potential, while supporting the network’s future expansion.

SFMTA Transportation new acting director Julie Kirshbaum said: “Hitachi Rail’s product is the most technologically advanced we have seen.

“A major strength of their proposal was their thoughtful approach to applying their technology to San Francisco’s unique challenges. Hitachi Rail will help the SFMTA deliver a project that improves daily rail service by improving Muni Metro reliability citywide.”

Last month, Hitachi Rail acquired Omnicom, a provider of rail monitoring technology, from Balfour Beatty for an undisclosed sum.

Omnicom is engaged in providing software and hardware for surveying, inspecting, and monitoring rail infrastructure, including systems for infrastructure monitoring, gauge clearance measurement, and line inspection.