Hitachi Rail has entered into a 15-year technology partner framework agreement with the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) to advance the South Yorkshire Supertram network in the UK.

This agreement designates Hitachi Rail as the strategic technology partner for SYMCA, focusing on modernising the light rail infrastructure in the region.

The initiative is part of SYMCA’s strategy to enhance public transport services, improve connectivity among communities, and contribute to economic growth in South Yorkshire.

SYMCA Transport Development and Capital Delivery director Tom Howard said: “This strategic partnership with Hitachi will ensure we can work collaboratively to harness the latest technology from an internationally experienced supplier in the Light Rail sector, delivering real benefits for our passengers over the lifetime of the framework.

“We look forward to starting work together, which over the first couple of years will initially focus on systems to improve the reliability of timetable delivery alongside enhanced real-time information, making journeys smoother and more predictable for passengers.”

The framework will enable Hitachi Rail to implement modern, digitally driven solutions that aim to improve both operational efficiency and the passenger experience on the Supertram system.

This partnership is aligned with SYMCA’s objective to develop a comprehensive public transport network that promotes sustainability.

Hitachi Rail, which employs over 200 staff in Doncaster, is expected to generate additional local employment opportunities and foster skills development and supply chain involvement in the North of England, through the new agreement.

Hitachi Rail UK GTS managing director and vice president Andy Bell said: “This 15-year partnership represents more than a contract, it’s a long-term commitment to South Yorkshire.

“We’re bringing together our globally proven technologies, transformational delivery expertise, and local presence in the South Yorkshire region to help deliver a stronger, smarter Supertram network for the future.”

