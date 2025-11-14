The agreement requires Hitachi Rail and Sistem to maintain all equipment installed under the project for 48 months after completion. Credit: Hitachi Rail.

Hitachi Rail and Sistem’s UTE consortium has been selected to deliver signalling and traffic management technology on the Talayuela–Plasencia section of the Madrid–Extremadura High-Speed Line (HSL) in Spain.

The contract, valued at €126.5m ($146.9m), will see the UTE consortium install interlockings, train protection systems, fixed telecommunications, and the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) Level 2.

The project also includes the implementation of a Centralised Traffic Control system (CTCS), enabling remote and real-time oversight of rail operations.

The contract stipulates that Hitachi Rail and Sistem will provide maintenance for all equipment installed for 48 months following project completion.

ERTMS Level 2 technology supplied by Hitachi Rail forms a central part of this deployment.

Hitachi Rail Spain, Turkey, and Greece general manager Carlos Mezquita said: “This contract reinforces our commitment to contributing to the development of Spain’s high-speed rail network with our cutting-edge digital technologies.

“With over 30 years of experience across the Spanish high-speed rail network, we’re helping connect regions and drive progress toward more efficient and sustainable transportation across the country.”

Hitachi Rail has previously supplied signalling and telecommunications systems for more than 2,800km of Spain’s high-speed rail network, along with delivering ongoing maintenance services.

The ETR1000 trains produced by Hitachi Rail also operate on several Spanish high-speed routes, serving 11 cities on a daily basis.

Recently, Hitachi Rail has been chosen to provide rail systems for the modernisation of the Alexandria Raml Tram in Egypt.

The contract, awarded by the joint venture of Hassan Allam Construction and Arab Contractors, includes the installation of new signalling and communications systems, an operational control centre, and a supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system.

