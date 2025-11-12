Hitachi will upgrade the oldest electric tram fleet in Africa. Credit: leshiy985/Shutterstock

Hitachi Rail has been selected to supply rail systems for the modernisation of the Alexandria Raml Tram in Egypt.

The contract, awarded by the Hassan Allam Construction and Arab Contractors joint venture (JV), covers the installation of new signalling and communications systems, an operational control centre, and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA).

It also includes security systems with CCTV and access control, passenger information systems, and on-board equipment.

The project involves the reconstruction of 24 stations and 13.2km of tram track.

Joaquim Santos from Hitachi Rail signalling and rail solutions (SRS) operations, projects, products, and systems (OPPS) said: “Hitachi Rail has a long-standing presence in Egypt, built on trust, collaboration and shared ambition.

“Our commitment goes beyond delivering advanced technologies—we are deeply invested in developing local capabilities, supporting innovation, and contributing to the country’s sustainable mobility goals.”

The planned upgrades are designed to cut travel time from 60 to 35 minutes, increase operational speed from 11km/h to 21km/h, and reduce headway from nine minutes to three.

Once completed, the tramline is expected to accommodate up to 13,800 passengers per hour per direction, compared to the current 4,700.

This contract is part of Egypt’s Vision 2030, which aims to improve public transport infrastructure, reduce congestion, and lower CO₂ emissions in Alexandria.

Hitachi Rail SRS Middle East and Africa (MEA) regional director Carlo Piacenza said: “The contract will see us modernise and upgrade the oldest electric tram system in Africa, transforming it into a reliable, efficient, and digitally enhanced transportation system.”

The Alexandria El Raml Tram, operational since 1863, is the oldest tramline in the Middle East and Africa region. Its infrastructure was last updated in the 1960s.

The line is one of the few globally to operate double-deck trams in regular service.

Hitachi Rail has expanded its local presence in Egypt, establishing teams in engineering, finance, legal, and other areas to support project delivery.

The company has introduced localised activities for communications-based train control (CBTC) systems and is developing automated fare collection (AFC) initiatives.

Digital solutions, including integrated public information systems and AFC platforms, are being implemented to support travel across metro, light rail, and monorail networks.

In Alexandria, the Abu Qir Metro will use TRANSCITY AFC technology, which supports payment options such as QR codes, contactless cards, EMV bank cards, and NFC mobile payments.

Recently, the Spanish Railway Infrastructure Administrator (Adif) selected Hitachi Rail to upgrade signalling and telecommunications systems for a new freight rail link to the Port of Seville in Spain.

