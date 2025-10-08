The trains now operate with ETCS Baseline 3, allowing direct communication between the train and trackside infrastructure through GPRS. Credit: Network Rail.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), in collaboration with Siemens Mobility, has completed the upgrade of its 25 Class 717 trains to the latest version of the European Train Control System (ETCS).

The trains, which run on the Northern City Line between Finsbury Park and Moorgate in London, now use the ETCS Baseline 3, Release 2 (version 3.6.0).

The new baseline level of ETCS uses the General Packet Radio Service (GPRS) rather than the Global System for Mobile Communications-Railway (GSM-R) to link trains to trackside systems.

It is designed to support higher service frequencies in busy areas.

The ETCS version 3.6.0 introduces packet switched communication through GPRS. This change addresses capacity limitations associated with the use of circuit switched data on the GSM-R network.

GTR senior programme delivery manager Aaron Meakin said: “Once again, innovations delivered on the Northern City Line are forging the way for the introduction of in-cab digital signalling on the wider UK network.

“By upgrading all our trains to operate with this updated version of the European Train Control System, we’ve proved the concept ready for its roll-out to other train fleets.”

The upgrade, which took less than three months, is part of the East Coast Digital Programme (ECDP), which is funded by the UK government.

The ECDP will introduce ETCS to an intercity mainline in Great Britain for the first time. This implementation will establish a basis for future expansion of digital signalling throughout the rail network.

As part of the first stage of ECDP, ETCS was deployed on sections of the Thameslink route in central London, the Cambrian Line in Wales.

All East Coast Main Line train operators will gradually switch to ETCS 3.6.0 operation.

The East Coast Main Line has already been electrified. The implementation of these upgrades is projected to reduce carbon emissions by 55,000 tonnes over a period of 60 years.

Siemens Mobility ECDP project director and infrastructure lead Richard Cooper said: “The successful upgrade of the Siemens-built Class 717 fleet on the Northern City Line to the new ETCS specification marks a major milestone in our mission to transform rail travel through innovative technology.

“Working closely with GTR and Network Rail, we are proud to be delivering a more reliable, connected, and higher-capacity railway for passengers travelling between Moorgate and Finsbury Park.”

In July this year, GTR and Siemens Mobility launched the first Class 717 train equipped with updated ETCS in-cab digital signalling software.

In May, the Northern City Line became the first UK commuter railway to operate without traditional trackside signals.

In April this year, Telent won a contract to maintain and manage customer information systems for Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) across its UK network.

