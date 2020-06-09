UK train operator Greater Anglia has unveiled the features of its new electric commuter trains, which are undergoing testing.

The 111 new trains are being constructed by UK manufacturer Bombardier and the first train is scheduled to enter service this year.

The trains are said to include features, which will boost the travel experience for passengers, along with green innovations to be more environmentally friendly.

The longer trains provide overhead luggage racks and free Wi-Fi, as well as accommodate more seats, which were designed for Greater Anglia to increase comfort.

The seats offer enough space for luggage or legs and are equipped with fold-down seat-back tables.



Other features include wheelchair spaces and priority seats. Plug and USB sockets along with a small coffee table are available at the wheelchair spaces.

Passenger information screens are also present to display necessary information. The carriages do not have doors to allow easier movement between carriages.

They also have air-conditioning and floor heating, which is the first in the UK.

The vehicles are lighter than previous trains by 40% and use regenerative braking which recovers energy into the electrical supply network.

Greater Anglia franchise and programmes director Ian McConnell said: “It’s been very exciting to see these new trains in action and experience all of the brilliant features which will improve our customers’ journeys.

“We’re still able to make a few minor tweaks to the design to make them as good as they can be. I’m confident that passengers will find them a big improvement on the old trains they are replacing.

“We can’t wait to get these new trains into passenger service and complete the transformation of our railway with the wholescale replacement of every single train.”

In April, Greater Anglia started simulation training for drivers who will test-drive the new electric commuter trains.