UK train operator Greater Anglia has started simulation training for drivers who will test-drive the company’s new electric commuter trains.

The operator has started the training for 12 experienced train drivers using two simulators, which are the full-size models of the train cabs installed at the training academy in Stratford.

The new trains are being constructed by UK manufacturer Bombardier.

The drivers can learn how to use the high-tech functions of the trains such as an improved train control management system that allows the driver to interact with the systems to deliver efficient performance, as well as the Train Protection and Warning System safety feature.

The simulator has three routes programmed, namely London Liverpool Street to Stansted Airport, Colchester and Southend Victoria, which are shown to the driver.



The simulator can showcase different weather conditions and other potential situations using a button.

The drivers should undergo a three-day course, which includes classroom learning, practical simulated training and supervised training onboard the new train.

How concerned are you about spread of Coronavirus? Very concerned

Slightly concerned

Neither concerned nor unconcerned

Not very concerned

Not concerned View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Training commenced last week and social distancing was implemented to limit the spread of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Greater Anglia senior driver training and simulator manager Clive Bastin said: “The new trains are much more high-tech than our existing fleet.

“During the simulator training, we make sure that drivers are able to use all the train’s different functions and features so that they will be confident in any situation they might face when driving a real train.

“These new trains are a great improvement for customers – but they’re also better for drivers, with superior acceleration and braking.”

The 111 new five and ten carriage trains will replace the old electric trains operating on routes serving Liverpool Street from Essex, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire and Ipswich.

In July 2019, Greater Anglia deployed the first Stadler-built bi-mode train for commercial operations.