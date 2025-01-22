Infrastructure company Granite Construction has received a $71m contract from the US Army Corps of Engineers to expand and upgrade the rail yard at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.
The project will be funded by federal sources and was included in Granite’s 2024 third-quarter committed and awarded projects (CAP).
The scope of the contract includes the installation of new loading spurs, expansion of the vehicle staging area, and construction of a secondary connection between the rail yard and Union Pacific Railroad.
These improvements aim to increase the rail yard’s capacity, enhance efficiency, and cut down the rail loading timeline, according to the company.
Granite regional operations vice president Derek Betts said: “Our work at Fort Bliss not only showcases Granite’s capabilities, but also strengthens our internal partnerships and provides growth opportunities for our employees.”
Construction is set to begin in February this year and conclude in June 2027.
Granite regional operations vice president Curt Haldeman said: “The project underscores the new strategic collaboration between the Federal Division and the Regions.
“It offers regional employees a chance to enhance their federal work experience and helps us expand our market presence in West Texas.”
In 2022, Granite obtained a $22m contract to expand Metrolink station in Moreno Valley, California.
Funded by the Riverside County Transportation Commission, the project involved extending the track and platform at the Moreno Valley/March Field Metrolink Station.
In February 2024, Union Pacific announced plans to invest $3.4bn in infrastructure, rolling stock, and technology.
Of this, $1.9bn is allocated for infrastructure upgrades and replacements, $600m for rolling stock, equipment, and capacity improvements, and $300m for technology investments.