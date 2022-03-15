Granite wins contract to expand Metrolink station in US

The existing train platform will be expanded at the Metrolink March Field Station. Credit: Granite Construction Inc.

US-based infrastructure company Granite Construction has secured a $22m contract for the Metrolink station expansion project in Moreno Valley, California, US.

Funded by the Riverside County Transportation Commission, the project will include the extension of the Moreno Valley/March Field Metrolink Station track and platform.

Under the contract, Moreno Valley Metrolink station, which links the community to downtown Los Angeles, will be expanded.

The extended facility is said to help lower highway congestion heading towards Los Angeles.

Granite will expand the existing train platform at the Metrolink March Field Station, in addition to building the new platform and steel canopy on the opposite side of the existing tracks.

It will also install 10,800 linear feet of rail and reconstruct 2,700 linear feet of the full track, and tie replacement as part of the contract.

Besides, the company will carry out associated electrical work, as well as works related to minor asphalt and concrete paving to tie, under the project.

Granite regional manager Brad Williams said: “This Metrolink Station Track and Platform Expansion will enhance an important infrastructure connection between Moreno Valley and Los Angeles.

“This project continues the Desert Cities Region plan to win more work in the Inland Empire and grow our expertise in the rail market.”

Slated to begin in June this year, the project is expected to conclude in the third quarter of next year.

In 2017, Granite won a $28m design-build light rail sub-contract for the Operations and Maintenance Facility East (OMF East) project in Bellevue, Washington.