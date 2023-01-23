This 100-old facility housed Metro’s rolling stock for 43 years. Credit: Hands off my tags! Michael Gaida from Pixabay.

Tyne and Wear Metro’s old depot at Gosforth in UK has shuttered, with Stadler’s maintenance crews moving over to the new £70m depot on the same site.

Originally constructed in 1923, the facility will now be demolished. This 100-old facility housed Metro’s rolling stock for 43 years.

Metro owner and manager Nexus called the old depot closure a ‘milestone’.

The new depot, built by Volker FitzPatrick on behalf of Stadler, will be home to Metro’s existing fleet and the new 46 trains from Stadler.

It will incorporate sustainable elements such as natural light penetration, energy efficient lighting system throughout the premises and solar panels on the roof.

Besides, it will recycle water on site and carry out rainwater harvesting for use in train washing facilities and toilets.

Charging bays will be deployed for electric cars, while a dedicated area for bikes, and showers will be offered for people cycling to and from work.

In November last year, Stadler started shifting its employees to the new depot.

Stadler Rail Service UK managing director Paul Patrick said: “This is a momentous occasion as we transition from the old to the new, and I am confident that the new depot and fleet will enhance the passenger experience, making rail more attractive, promoting modal shift, and contributing to regional and national environmental targets.”

The new depot will support preventative and corrective maintenance, overhauls and train presentation.

It will comprise storage space for spare parts and material supplies in addition to office space for training and support functions.

Nexus head of Fleet and Depot Replacement Programme Michael Richardson said: “We have looked after the Metro fleet at Gosforth for 43 years, but the facilities we were using had become dated, so the move to the new depot is long overdue.

“The Stadler team are leaving behind a building that dates back to 1923, and have moved into a new, more modern, state-of-the-art train care facility. It really is transformational for Metro and its workforce.