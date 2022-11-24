Stadler begins transfer of operations to new Gosforth Metro depot

The new facility will be used for preventative and corrective maintenance, overhauls and train presentation. Credit: Nexus Tyne and Wear.

Rolling stock manufacturer Stadler has begun shifting its employees to the new Gosforth Metro depot in the UK.

The £70m facility, which is close to completion, will serve as a home to the new Tyne and Wear Metro train fleet.

Metro owner and manager Nexus has ordered 46 new trains from Stadler who are delivering the depot as well under the £362m project.

Designed to transform Metro train care, the new depot is being built in 12 acres by VolkerFitzpatrick.

Stadler will use the depot for various activities, including preventative and corrective maintenance, overhauls and train presentation.

The facility will also be used for the storage of spare parts and material supplies. Besides, it has office space for training and support functions.

Located near Regent Centre station in the suburbs of Newcastle, the Gosforth depot features inspection roads and pits, cranes, jacks, test facilities, automatic train-checking equipment, and a wheel lathe.

The new facility also comprises a wash plant for the cleaning of train exteriors, as well as other dedicated areas for both daily and periodic deep-cleaning.

To optimise train movements and reduce noise, the outside area of the facility is being adapted.

Last year in October, Stadler took over maintenance of the old fleet. It will also maintain the new Metro trains for 35 years.

Stadler programme director Michael Steiner said: “The depot is really starting to take shape now, and we’re delighted to have completed the main building, which is a significant milestone in the project. It’s fantastic to be using it straightaway, as well.

“The quality and specification of the new facility are second to none, and it’s been tailormade for the new, modern and technologically-sophisticated Metro trains, entering passenger service next year.”