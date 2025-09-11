LIFT software manages the transportation of materials from the warehouse to different work cells at the Hagerstown facility using automated guided vehicles. Credit: GlobalLogic Inc.

GlobalLogic and Flexware Innovation, both of which are Hitachi Group companies, have announced the deployment of Flexware’s LIFT intralogistics software at Hitachi Rail’s new manufacturing facility in Hagerstown, Maryland, US.

The new technology aims to enhance material movement and address orchestration challenges within the manufacturing process at the facility, which opened earlier this month.

LIFT 3.0, the first fully developed standalone product from Flexware, was initially introduced in May and is designed to facilitate seamless integration across complex manufacturing environments.

The deployment comes at a time when US manufacturing is undergoing transformation, with a growing emphasis on robotics and AI to meet reshoring demands.

However, many of these technologies struggle to communicate with one another, leading to interoperability issues and inefficiencies.

LIFT 3.0 aims to resolve these challenges, particularly in Hitachi Rail’s highly digitalised factory, which has seen more than $30m invested in digital enhancements.

At the Hagerstown facility, LIFT orchestrates the movement of materials from the warehouse to various work cells using automated guided vehicles (AGVs).

The software integrates with Hitachi Rail’s warehouse management system and AGV fleet management system, allowing it to manage material requests, dispatch missions, and report on status updates.

LIFT also monitors system activity and addresses any exceptions that arise during operations.

It serves as a system-agnostic platform that connects various technologies across the factory floor, including PLC, SCADA, ERP, and MES systems.

The platform supports the digital transformation of manufacturing and warehousing organisations, aiming to break down silos and improve safety.

Flexware Innovation founder and advisor Scott Whitlock said: “LIFT’s selection by Hitachi Rail for their new Maryland facility is a powerful validation of its ability to enable the next generation of smart manufacturing.”

In a related development, GlobalLogic has partnered with Ericsson to deploy a private 5G network at the Hagerstown facility.

This network provides the digital infrastructure necessary for advanced automation and worker safety.

The 5G network enables capabilities such as real-time data capture for physical AI, digital twins for optimising production, predictive maintenance, automated quality inspections, and IoT-driven material transport.

Ericsson global strategic partnerships for enterprise senior director Alan Minney said: “To make Industry 4.0 real, manufacturers need secure, high-performance connectivity that is flexible and scalable.

“This project in Hagerstown shows how private 5G can power everything from predictive maintenance to collaborative robotics, while reducing energy usage and downtime.”

