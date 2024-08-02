A railway training and testing facility supported by the UK and Welsh governments will partner with the UK-wide railway infrastructure manager Network Rail when it opens.
Although the Global Centre for Rail Excellence (GCRE) is still in its preliminary construction phase, as its site near Swansea in South Wales is made safe after its first life as an open cast mine, its CEO said the commercial deal would help create a carbon-neutral railway.
“In their business plan published last year, Network Rail outlined some of the vitally important work they need to do across the UK network in the coming years, including supporting the industry’s path to net zero and helping develop new and more resilient rail infrastructure in the context of the climate crisis,” Simon Jones explained.
“At our GCRE facility, we can support that activity with the development of the ideas, research and innovation that will help deliver the stronger, faster and greener railway we need for the future.”
Despite nearly $80m of government funding, from both London and Cardiff, the GCRE is still in need of major investment if the commercial deals it has made, including with Network Rail and Transport for Wales, are ever to see the light of day.
Approximately $510m is needed from private finance to see the Centre break ground, but the management has so far blamed a “challenging investment environment” for the lack of progress. The lowering of Bank of England interest rates could assist the search, and as Jones said, so will the Network Rail agreement.
“Crucially, this multi-million-pound agreement secures another high-profile customer for the GCRE site, highlighting the commercial momentum behind our facility and the strength of our business model,” the CEO said.
The agreement builds on similar deals, including with Japanese railway manufacturer and engineering firm Hitachi Rail to develop rolling stock, digital solutions and battery technology at GCRE.
Meanwhile, as the ground at the former Nant Helen mine in Onllwyn, at the head of the Dulais and Tawe valleys, is prepared for construction the GCRE has continued to work closely with local authorities.
Dulais and Tawe valleys are the border between Powys and Neath Port Talbot, and both regional authorities have worked with the Centre. Powys Council worked alongside Jones and others to get the project off the ground via Senedd funding.
Neath Port Talbot Council has included the Onllwyn site as part of its Swansea Bay City Region Digital Innovation Network, with the installation of a Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRaWAN) gateway to “provide wireless connectivity for a range of IoT solutions.”
“This project is a valuable addition to Neath Port Talbot and it’s extremely encouraging to know that world-class research and technology centres are choosing to develop their sites within this county borough,” said Neath Port Talbot Council’s cabinet member for climate change and economic growth, Jeremy Hurley.
“The benefits that come from this development are vital for Neath Port Talbot’s journey to strengthening its economic opportunities through its digital connectivity. Our ambition is to create a digitally progressive society and this is a fine example of how we are moving in the right direction towards achieving that,” Hurley added.