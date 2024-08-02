The project will support growth in Swansea (Abertawe in Welsh). Credit: Tony Baggett/Shutterstock

A railway training and testing facility supported by the UK and Welsh governments will partner with the UK-wide railway infrastructure manager Network Rail when it opens.

Although the Global Centre for Rail Excellence (GCRE) is still in its preliminary construction phase, as its site near Swansea in South Wales is made safe after its first life as an open cast mine, its CEO said the commercial deal would help create a carbon-neutral railway.

“In their business plan published last year, Network Rail outlined some of the vitally important work they need to do across the UK network in the coming years, including supporting the industry’s path to net zero and helping develop new and more resilient rail infrastructure in the context of the climate crisis,” Simon Jones explained.

“At our GCRE facility, we can support that activity with the development of the ideas, research and innovation that will help deliver the stronger, faster and greener railway we need for the future.”

Despite nearly $80m of government funding, from both London and Cardiff, the GCRE is still in need of major investment if the commercial deals it has made, including with Network Rail and Transport for Wales, are ever to see the light of day.

Approximately $510m is needed from private finance to see the Centre break ground, but the management has so far blamed a “challenging investment environment” for the lack of progress. The lowering of Bank of England interest rates could assist the search, and as Jones said, so will the Network Rail agreement.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Railway Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

“Crucially, this multi-million-pound agreement secures another high-profile customer for the GCRE site, highlighting the commercial momentum behind our facility and the strength of our business model,” the CEO said.

The agreement builds on similar deals, including with Japanese railway manufacturer and engineering firm Hitachi Rail to develop rolling stock, digital solutions and battery technology at GCRE.

Meanwhile, as the ground at the former Nant Helen mine in Onllwyn, at the head of the Dulais and Tawe valleys, is prepared for construction the GCRE has continued to work closely with local authorities.

Dulais and Tawe valleys are the border between Powys and Neath Port Talbot, and both regional authorities have worked with the Centre. Powys Council worked alongside Jones and others to get the project off the ground via Senedd funding.

Neath Port Talbot Council has included the Onllwyn site as part of its Swansea Bay City Region Digital Innovation Network, with the installation of a Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRaWAN) gateway to “provide wireless connectivity for a range of IoT solutions.”

“This project is a valuable addition to Neath Port Talbot and it’s extremely encouraging to know that world-class research and technology centres are choosing to develop their sites within this county borough,” said Neath Port Talbot Council’s cabinet member for climate change and economic growth, Jeremy Hurley.

“The benefits that come from this development are vital for Neath Port Talbot’s journey to strengthening its economic opportunities through its digital connectivity. Our ambition is to create a digitally progressive society and this is a fine example of how we are moving in the right direction towards achieving that,” Hurley added.