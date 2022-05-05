Fluor JV concludes LAX’s Automated People Mover train guideway

LAX’s Automated People Mover train guideway structure. Credit: Brandon Tseng with Los Angeles World Airports.

LINXS Constructors has wrapped up the construction of the Los Angeles International Airport’s (LAX) Automated People Mover train guideway structure in the US.

LINXS Constructors, a joint venture (JV) of Fluor, Balfour Beatty, Dragados USA, and Flatiron, built the guideway for Los Angeles World Airports’ $4.9bn mega infrastructure project, which is expected to be completed in 2023.

Built under LAX’s Landside Access Modernisation Programme, the Automated People Mover is a 2.25-mile electric train system with six stations.

Three stations, which are located inside the terminal area, offer links to the terminals through elevated pedestrian walkways.

Other three stations, which are situated outside the central terminal area, connect to new off-site parking facilities, regional light rail transportation and a rental car facility.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said: “The Automated People Mover will be so much more than another way to get to LAX. It is the piece of the puzzle that will end the congestion that has been plaguing our airport for decades.”

In November 2019, LINXS commenced construction of the guideway with the placement of the first underground support columns.

It completed the first concrete column pours in January 2020 as well as the first guideway segment pour in September same year.

Since 2019, LINXS poured a total of 69,700 cubic yards of concrete to complete the guideway structure.

Fluor’s infrastructure business president Thomas Nilsson said: “The Automated People Mover project is a critical investment for Los Angeles’ infrastructure as the city prepares to host the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

This January, Fluor along with its JV partner Walsh Construction, commenced reconstruction works of a section of the Chicago Transit Authority’s (CTA) North Main Line Red and Purple Line track structure.