Fluor JV initiates CTA’s North Main Line reconstruction in US

The Fluor joint venture team began reconstruction to straighten the North Main bend today on the Red & Purple Line Modernization project for CTA in Chicago. Credit: Business Wire.

US-based engineering company Fluor and its joint venture (JV) partner Walsh Construction Company have started works to reconstruct a section of Chicago Transit Authority’s (CTA) North Main Line Red and Purple Line track structure.

Part of the Red and Purple Modernization (RPM) Phase One Project, the track reconstruction and straightening is said to address slow traffic issues, which has been prevalent for over a century.

The renewed track will support increased train speeds while having the capacity to serve more trains and passengers per hour.

The RPM Phase One Project is said to be the largest reconstruction project ever for CTA, involving upgrades to and replacement of a 100-year-old rail structure and reconstruction of four stations.

Last year, the JV is said to have raised and moved an entire building by 30ft in order to straighten the tracks.

Fluor Infrastructure president Thomas Nilsson said: “As was shown with the recent passing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, existing American infrastructure needs to be rebuilt and upgraded, not just repaired.

“That is exactly what our team is doing with the RPM project. Design-Build solutions will be an ideal project delivery method going forward.

“We are working collaboratively with CTA to make sure that the Red and Purple lines remain in operation while at the same time making this vital upgrade that will improve safety, operations and speed up service across the entire transit system.”

In addition to the removal of curves in the tracks, the JV will build a new closed-deck track structure featuring sound walls on the North Main line.

This is expected to minimise train noise for residents and pedestrians in the neighbourhood.

The Fluor JV has also been tasked with deploying a new signal system on 23 track miles under the RPM project.

Slated to complete in 2025, this project will also build American Disability Act (ADA)-compliant platforms and stations as well as increase capacity.

In November last year, Fluor and Walsh Construction Company completed the construction of a rail bypass structure, under the CTA’s Red and Purple Modernisation Phase One Project.