Britain’s FirstGroup has finalised a £500m ($636.8m) agreement with Hitachi Rail and Angel Trains to lease 14 new five-car class 80X trains.
The contract includes maintenance over a ten-year lease period, with the trains to be manufactured by Hitachi in County Durham.
The new Hitachi trains will operate on the newly announced London to Carmarthen route and will add capacity to the East Coast mainline’s Hull trains and Lumo services.
The investment aligns with FirstGroup’s strategic goal to grow its open-access capacity and ensure a homogenous fleet.
FirstGroup CEO Graham Sutherland stated: “The introduction of our new service between London and Carmarthen, and the extra capacity on Lumo and Hull trains, will significantly increase our open access portfolio over the next few years, with further expansion possible should our recent applications be successful.”
The order is expected to commence delivery by late 2027. Angel Trains will finance the lease, adding these assets to its portfolio.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The agreement includes an option for FirstGroup to lease up to 13 additional trains if its open-access applications are approved by the Office of Rail and Road (ORR).
Hitachi Rail UK and Ireland chief director Jim Brewin stated: “This contract is a positive step forward, and just recognition for the hard work and patience of our teams across the Hitachi Rail UK business over recent years.
“We look forward to once again delivering for Hull Trains and Lumo passengers who will benefit further from our award-winning British-built trains.”
FirstGroup’s additional investment could see an expansion of services, including new routes such as London to Rochdale and London to Paignton, as well as extending existing services.
Open access operators, supported by the government and the ORR, aim to connect underserved areas and encourage a shift from carbon-intensive modes of travel.
In November 2024, Angel Trains, Hitachi Rail and TransPennine Express completed the UK’s first intercity battery trial in the north of England, surpassing expectations. The trial resulted in fuel savings of between 35% and 50% and highlighted the potential for zero-emission travel.