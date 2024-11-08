The trial exceeded expectations, achieving fuel cost savings of 35-50% and demonstrating the potential for zero-emission travel. Credit: Hitachi Rail.

Angel Trains, Hitachi Rail, and TransPennine Express have successfully concluded the UK’s first intercity battery trial in the North of England.

The trial is said to have exceeded expectations, achieving fuel cost savings of 35-50% and demonstrating the potential for zero-emission travel.

It utilised a 700kw battery technology, surpassing initial predictions of up to 30% fuel savings.

The battery powered the train to speeds over 75mph (120.7kmph), allowing it to enter, alight, and exit stations in zero-emission battery mode. This helps enhance air quality and lower noise pollution.

The battery matches the weight of a diesel engine and fits in the same undercarriage space, ensuring no risk of track degradation or impact on passenger experience.

Currently, a single battery enables zero-emission travel in and out of non-electrified stations.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Railway Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

During trials, it powered the train for a mile before and after stations, switching seamlessly to diesel engines while maintaining performance. This technology can immediately reduce noise and improve air quality.

Fuel cost savings were notable, with a single battery achieving 35-50% savings. On several occasions, a 50% saving was achieved using ‘Eco-mode,’ where the battery powered the train on route sections and at stations.

The trial demonstrated the battery’s capability to operate solely in battery mode for 70km. This success indicates Hitachi Rail’s readiness to deliver a full intercity battery-electric train.

Based on real-world data, such a train would have a range of 100-150km, covering significant non-electrified routes and potentially saving millions on electrification projects.

Hitachi Rail is the only manufacturer developing a battery product using the UK battery supply chain, supported by a £17m investment.

This investment fosters new skills and expands the North East supply chain, including partnerships with Turntide Technologies in Sunderland.

By focusing on UK innovation, Hitachi Rail supports the Government’s Industrial Strategy and aims to grow the battery sector.

The company plans to use this technology in other trains and large vehicles globally, creating a UK battery export opportunity.

Looking forward, Hitachi Rail is collaborating with Innovate UK and the University of Birmingham to develop next-generation battery technology.

This ensures a range of solutions to meet customer needs, with discussions underway with the Government and the rail industry on next steps.