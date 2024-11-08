Angel Trains, Hitachi Rail, and TransPennine Express have successfully concluded the UK’s first intercity battery trial in the North of England.
The trial is said to have exceeded expectations, achieving fuel cost savings of 35-50% and demonstrating the potential for zero-emission travel.
It utilised a 700kw battery technology, surpassing initial predictions of up to 30% fuel savings.
The battery powered the train to speeds over 75mph (120.7kmph), allowing it to enter, alight, and exit stations in zero-emission battery mode. This helps enhance air quality and lower noise pollution.
The battery matches the weight of a diesel engine and fits in the same undercarriage space, ensuring no risk of track degradation or impact on passenger experience.
Currently, a single battery enables zero-emission travel in and out of non-electrified stations.
During trials, it powered the train for a mile before and after stations, switching seamlessly to diesel engines while maintaining performance. This technology can immediately reduce noise and improve air quality.
Fuel cost savings were notable, with a single battery achieving 35-50% savings. On several occasions, a 50% saving was achieved using ‘Eco-mode,’ where the battery powered the train on route sections and at stations.
The trial demonstrated the battery’s capability to operate solely in battery mode for 70km. This success indicates Hitachi Rail’s readiness to deliver a full intercity battery-electric train.
Based on real-world data, such a train would have a range of 100-150km, covering significant non-electrified routes and potentially saving millions on electrification projects.
Hitachi Rail is the only manufacturer developing a battery product using the UK battery supply chain, supported by a £17m investment.
This investment fosters new skills and expands the North East supply chain, including partnerships with Turntide Technologies in Sunderland.
By focusing on UK innovation, Hitachi Rail supports the Government’s Industrial Strategy and aims to grow the battery sector.
The company plans to use this technology in other trains and large vehicles globally, creating a UK battery export opportunity.
Looking forward, Hitachi Rail is collaborating with Innovate UK and the University of Birmingham to develop next-generation battery technology.
This ensures a range of solutions to meet customer needs, with discussions underway with the Government and the rail industry on next steps.