First 10,000t train completes operations on Dapilon-Santou Railway

China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) has announced the completion of operations by the first 10,000t heavy-haul train, comprising 100 cars on railway track spanning from Dapilon Port to Santou Mine in Guinea, West Africa.

Hauled by two locomotives, the train, which has been built for transporting ore, departed from Santou Mine station on 22 July.

It reached Dapilon Port station after completing operations that lasted for two hours and 22 minutes.

The Dapilon-Santou Rail project, covering a length of 125km, is situated in Boké and Kindia in the northwest of the country. It is said to be the country’s first modern railway.

In April 2019, Winning International Group, SMB-Winning Consortium Railway Company, China Railway 18th Bureau Group and China Railway 14th Bureau Group signed railway engineering and construction contracts for the Dapilon-Santou Railway.



In a statement, CRCC said: “In order to improve efficiency and optimise the operation process, the operation project department of the railway, under SMB-Winning Consortium of the Group, made predictions in advance, sorted out safety risk control measures, identified hazard sources, and formulated practicable train receiving and departure plans and emergency measures to ensure the smooth train operation.

“The successful operation of this 10,000t heavy-haul train on Dapilon-Santou Railway fully reflects the management level of China Railway 21st Bureau Group in operation maintenance and management.”

This operation is expected to enhance the single-track railway transport capacity.

With this initiative, the single-trip freight volume on the railway will now rise to 10,000t from 5,000t.

The first heavy-haul train successfully operated on the railway on 25 May this year.

According to the company, the project will enhance freight development in the country.

In April, CRCC subsidiary China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation signed a contract with Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Transportation for the development of the Nigerian Eastern Railway.

The value of the contract stood at around $3.02bn.

