Exodigo’s sub-surface imaging results for Caltrain in the US. Credit: Exodigo

Exodigo, a provider of non-intrusive subsurface imaging solutions, has announced its expansion into the UK market and a successful initial project with Colas Rail, one of the largest civil engineering firms in the country.

The Israeli company has appointed Trevor Moore as UK Director and has built out an operational base in London, with all the hardware required for full-scale project delivery.

“Redesigns and service strikes as a result of incomplete or inaccurate subsurface mapping continue to be a problem in the UK. In my time in the industry, I have seen these issues cause costly delays to critical projects and it puts lives at risk,” said Moor.

“Exodigo’s technology has the potential to mitigate many of the risks associated with large infrastructure projects by providing comprehensive information about what lies beneath the surface. I’m looking forward to working with our UK clients to support their capital projects.”

Moore brings over 25 years of survey and mapping experience in the UK. Before joining Exodigo, he most recently served as Associate Director at geospatial data specialist Murphy Geospatial. He studied surveying at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in Cape Town and is a member of the Chartered Institute of Civil Engineering Surveyors (CICES).

“We are excited to bring our technology to the UK market and help our customers understand the underground landscape and deliver capital projects on time and on budget,” said Exodigo CBO Aurelia Setton.

Exodigo says that its ability to comprehensively map underground assets such as powerlines, pipes, bedrock, and groundwater gives UK leaders a new option to assess underground infrastructure risks.

Connecting HS2: UK project with Colas Rail

Following a series of large capital projects in the US and Israel, Exodigo recently proved its value in its first foray into the UK market with Colas Rail.

Supporting the Birmingham Midland Metro Extension Project, Colas Rail used Exodigo’s technology to scan and map a project in Birmingham for part of a light rail expansion that will connect to the city’s Curzon Street HS2 Station.

The Colas Rail team was encountering uncharted services that were not noted on any existing surveys or records. Using Exodigo, Colas Rail was able to detect over 280 below-ground utility lines, providing invaluable data that reduced redesign and delays.

Workers using Exodigo’s underground mapping technology in Birmingham, UK, as part of the Birmingham Midland Metro Extension Project.

“At Colas Rail, we pride ourselves on embracing disruptive and innovative technology. We consider ourselves changemakers, and we are extremely impressed with Exodigo’s revolutionary subsurface imaging capabilities,” said Alejandro Moreno, Colar Rail business development director.

“We look forward to employing Exodigo’s technology in our current and future capital projects to ensure safe and timely project delivery.”

In January 2023, Exodigo closed a seed funding round with $41m, having raised $29m prior in initial seed funding led by Zeev Ventures and 10D Ventures, as well as multi-million dollar investment from National Grid Partners, the corporate venture and innovation arm of US National Grid.