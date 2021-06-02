UK’s London Euston station goes live with British Sign Language screens

Network Rail has invested nearly $1.56m (£1.1m) to develop the necessary software to deploy British Sign Language screens at the station. Credit: Network Rail.

The UK’s London Euston railway station has introduced British Sign Language (BSL) to deliver up-to-date passenger information.

The development is said to make Euston the first railway station in the country to provide such a service.

A total of ten passenger information touchscreens have become operational at the transport hub and an additional large screen will also be installed shortly near the arrival and departure boards on the main concourse.

In addition, plans are on to unveil another ten screens by the end of this year.

UK rail operator Network Rail has invested nearly £1.1m ($1.56m) for the software development for BSL screens at the station.



These touchscreens have been developed in collaboration with Nottingham-based screen manufacturer LB Foster and Leicester-based BSL firm Clarion UK.

Clarion UK’s Sign Language interpreters have designed a library of standard messaging for the screen software.

The station staff will offer signed information to commuters according to the situation or during unforeseen disruption.

Messaging can be converted into BSL in an hour and uploaded to the screens directly via 4G technology.

LB Foster technical operations manager Graham Kett said: “Adding British Sign Language interpretation into the system is a huge step forward in making operational information more accessible.

“This is functionality we want to roll out to more stations and in more use cases; simply put, all key messages being put out in written text or audio can fall into the scope of this system, which will make using the rail network more inclusive for more people.”

In another development, Network Rail has finished essential improvement works on the railway between Euston, the Midlands, North West, and Cumbria.

Under this £14.5m ($20.51m) improvement project, railway tracks were replaced at Worcester; Halton, Cheshire; Harrow and Wealdstone and Cheddington in Buckinghamshire.

The project also included signalling improvements at Trafford Park in Manchester and track foundation stone enhancements in Crewe and Carlisle.

Last month, Network Rail completed the £6m ($8.48m) overhaul of London’s Hither Green suburban station.