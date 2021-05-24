Network Rail completes Hither Green station revamp

In normal times, Hither Green suburban station handles almost 3.3 million passengers a year. Credit: Network Rail.

UK-based rail company Network Rail has completed the £6m ($8.48m) overhaul of London’s Hither Green suburban station.

The refurbishment project involved improving the station buildings and footbridges, rewiring the station’s electrics and renovating the platforms. The resurfaced platforms now feature tactile strips to aid visually impaired commuters.

In addition, all the lighting was replaced and the old timber canopy on the second and third platforms was replaced with a tubular steel glass canopy.

The renovation project was carried out after holding a discussion with the local community and comprised the renovation of a garden area as well.

Network Rail Kent route director Fiona Taylor said: “This project was completed during our year of lockdown without having to close the station, and was carried out in the spirit of close collaboration with the local community.



“The size and location of Hither Green station made this a challenging job, with six platforms high above the surrounding area, and sitting in the junction between two major railway lines.

“I’m really pleased to be welcoming passengers back to a much lighter and brighter station.”

In normal times, Hither Green suburban station manages almost 3.3 million passengers a year.

Network Rail will also carry out improvement works at Falcon Junction, near Clapham, and Balham Junction.

Under this project, Network Rail will renew the track, switches and crossing during the Late May Bank Holiday (31 May) and June.

To address disruption issues, the track drainage in the area will be revamped.

Signalling cables will be also put in place for building the foundations for signal gantries between Clapham and Balham.

Last month, Network Rail announced it would begin £31m upgrade works between London and Scotland to enhance future passenger and freight rail journeys.