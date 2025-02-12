Rail operator Eurostar has partnered with digital solutions provider EuroPass and payment services company PayXpert to launch a WeChat mini-programme, making it easier for Chinese travellers to purchase train tickets.
This initiative is a response to the increasing number of Chinese tourists travelling individually in Europe and the UK.
The WeChat mini-programme, developed by EuroPass, allows users to buy Eurostar tickets directly within the Chinese messaging app.
EuroPass operations director Stephanie Bacelon said: “We are very pleased with this partnership with Eurostar and PayXpert.
“By combining our expertise in the Chinese market with PayXpert’s advanced payment technology, we are actively contributing to Eurostar’s development in this rapidly expanding segment.”
PayXpert has facilitated the integration of WeChat Pay, enabling secure transactions for Eurostar ticket purchases.
This service is available to Chinese users both in their home country and while travelling in Europe, with EuroPass acting as the merchant of record.
PayXpert CEO and co-founder Nicolas Riegert said: “Our partnership with Eurostar and EuroPass demonstrates our commitment to providing innovative and practical payment solutions tailored to the evolving needs of Chinese customers.
“We are proud to participate in this initiative that allows Chinese travellers to purchase their Eurostar tickets easily via WeChat, enabling payment acceptance within the mini-programmes.”
In May 2024, Eurostar stated that it aims to power its trains entirely with renewable energy by 2030, as outlined in its first sustainability report.
The company, which connects the UK and Western Europe via the Channel Tunnel, joined the RE100 initiative and will collaborate with local rail infrastructure partners to achieve a fully renewable energy network.