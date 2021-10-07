Etihad Rail and Herrenknecht to collaborate on tunnel design

The firms will work together to explore areas of improving the design and construction of the Etihad Rail’s tunnels. Credit: dae jeung kim from Pixabay.

Etihad Rail has signed a deal to form a strategic partnership with German construction equipment maker Herrenknecht to develop new design and technologies for the construction of tunnels.

The deal was signed between Etihad Rail CEO Shadi Malak and Herrenknecht founder and chairman Martin Herrenknecht during Expo 2020 Dubai.

Herrenknecht specialises in tunnelling solutions, while Etihad Rail is the developer and operator of the UAE’ National Rail Network.

As agreed, Etihad Rail will send its engineers to the Herrenknecht Academy in Germany for training.

These engineers will exchange knowledge, improve their skills and capabilities, and gain the necessary expertise and experience in tunnelling.



The firms will work together to explore areas of improving the design and construction of National Rail Network’s tunnels.

They will also share technical information and standards, which will help in evaluating the feasibility of tunnelling projects and mechanised solutions.

In August this year, Etihad Rail signed a strategic partnership with Western Bainoona Group to deliver rail freight services.

As per the agreement, Etihad Rail has to provide services to Western Bainoona Group for transporting construction materials from its centres in Fujairah to Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Furthermore, in May this year, Etihad Rail and digital freight service provider Transportr signed an agreement to streamline service provision in the logistics sector.

The companies will jointly work on the development of integrated logistics services through digital solutions, including tracking, booking, and multi-modal connectivity.