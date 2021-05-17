Etihad Rail and Transportr agree to streamline digital logistics services

UAE’s Etihad Rail and digital freight service provider Transportr have signed an agreement to streamline service provision in the logistics sector.

The companies will jointly work on the development of integrated logistics services through digital solutions, including tracking, booking, and multi-modal connectivity.

The complete digital rail freight solution is set to complement the range of new and sophisticated technologies offered by Etihad Rail.

Etihad Rail Commercial executive director Ahmed Al Hashemi said: “Our collaboration with Transportr falls in line with our wider aim of providing customers with smart technologies that enable a resilient and cost-effective supply chain.

“Through implementing international best practice in designing new digital solutions, we are reducing transport and storage costs, improving supply chain resilience, and providing future customers with seamless freight transport.”



The cooperation between Etihad Rail and Transportr comes as part of the former’s long-term digital innovation strategy in advancing new technology for the rail sector.

Transportr general manager Alaa Hawari said: “The company’s investment in its digital solutions is demonstrative of its wider holistic approach to implementing international best practice across the construction of the UAE’s National Rail Network.”

Hawari further added that this infrastructure will connect the urban and rural communities with the main industrial centres.

The associated infrastructure will also bolster trade and provide safer and reliable services for businesses.

Hawari concluded: “Transportr, as a ‘door-to-door’ integrated solution provider, is committed to the digital transformation of the rail system to achieve the full digitalisation of the entire supply chain, backed by our experienced professionals, strong infrastructure, digital competence and regional expansion.”