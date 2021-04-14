DSB to award $3.2bn contract to Alstom for electric trains

Danish state-owned railway operator DSB has decided to award a $3.2bn contract to French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom for electric trains.

Alstom will be responsible for the supply of 100 new electric trains, each of which will have five carriages.

Already used in Italy, the new electric trains will replace Denmark’s diesel-powered railway transport system and are being built around Alstom’s Coradia Stream platform.

DSB chairman Peter Schütze was quoted by Reuters as saying: “With the order of new electric trains we can look forward to retiring the ageing diesel trains in a few years.”

The new trains are planned to be put into service in late-2024. The last deliveries are expected in 2030.



The contract also includes servicing and maintenance of these electric trains.

Recently, Alstom’s ‘lumière’ tramway has entered commercial service on the number 9 Tram line in connecting Paris to Orly-Ville, France.

The new tramway was designed by Saguez & Partners and Alstom’s design and styling teams and connects Paris and Orly-Ville in 30 minutes instead of an hour.

British rolling stock company Porterbrook signed a £25m contract with Alstom to upgrade a fleet of Class 458 electric multiple units.

The announcement follows the decision by South Western Railway, which operates these electric trains, to extend the lease period until 2027.

The contract will see the trains improved to a top speed of 100mph, a complete upgrade of the passenger saloon to meet the needs of long-distance passengers, and train reconfiguration to enable faster acceleration to meet established journey times on key routes.