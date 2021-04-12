Lumière tramway put into commercial service on Tram line 9 in France

Alstom’s lumière tramway commences operations between Paris and Orly-Ville in France. Credit: Alstom.

Rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has announced that its ‘lumière’ tramway has entered commercial service on Tram line 9 connecting Paris to Orly-Ville, France.

Designed by design agency Saguez & Partners and Alstom’s Design & Styling teams, the new tramway connects Paris and Orly-Ville in 30 minutes instead of an hour.

The 45m T9 line Citadis X05 has the capacity to transport nearly 314 passengers.

The new line will cross the towns of Ivry-sur-Seine, Vitry-sur-Seine, Choisy-le-Roi, Thiais, Orly and Paris.

Alstom France president Jean-Baptiste Eyméoud said: “Alstom and its teams are proud to see that Citadis tramways are now operational on the T9 line, a much-anticipated route for Val-de-Marne residents.

“With their particularly innovative design, we have full confidence in the capacity for these new tramways to meet the high expectations for comfort and reliability of Parisians and Île-de-France residents.”

Île-de-France Mobilités has placed an order with Alstom in 2016 for 22 Citadis X05 tramways, featuring a particularly innovative design.

These tramways, which were developed and constructed at Alstom’s La Rochelle site, features eight double doors on each side, along with well-lit gangways to improve flow and passenger exchange rate by 20%.

Deliveries of the tramways started in November 2019 and concluded in December last year according to the initial timeframe agreed with prime contractor representative Transamo.

A green colour line appears when the doors open, a red colour line when the doors close and a white colour line when the train is moving.

Furthermore, Île-de-France Mobilités has also placed an order for 13 tramways, which are currently under development, for Tram line 10 that will link Clamart to Anthony.