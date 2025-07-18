The MoU outlines a plan for a 750m pilot project at Deendayal Port. Credit: DP World.

DP World, Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), and Nevomo have entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore Nevomo’s MagRail technology for the autonomous movement of rail-based cargo and freight within current port ecosystems.

The agreement was formalised on 15 July 2025 by key representatives from the companies involved.

This project aligns with India’s National Logistics Policy and the PM Gati Shakti agenda, focusing on modernising and integrating logistics infrastructure.

The initiative represents an advancement in establishing quicker, more efficient, and sustainable connectivity between ports and hinterlands.

Deendayal Port Authority chairman Sushil Kumar Singh said: “This collaboration is a strategic advancement in port infrastructure, enhancing capacity and operational efficiency to support growing cargo demands.

“DP World, as trusted partner, plays a crucial role in enabling this initiative, which aligns with our commitment to strengthening India’s logistics framework and ensuring seamless trade facilitation.”

DP World is spearheading initiatives to implement advanced freight technology designed to transform cargo movement in India.

The DPA, a multi-cargo port operated by the Indian government, is supporting the examination of this technology at its Kandla terminal to assess the potential for implementing this cargo transit system.

DP World group chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said: “At DP World, we are committed to future-proofing our terminals by adopting innovative technologies that redefine how cargo moves through the supply chain.

“Piloting solutions like MagRail aligns with our focus on enhancing speed, efficiency, and sustainability in logistics. By reducing transit times and optimising infrastructure use, we aim to create greater value for customers, support Deendayal Port Authority in scaling capacity, and contribute to India’s broader trade and connectivity goals.”’

The MoU outlines a plan for a 750m pilot project at Deendayal Port, claimed to be India’s first initiative to demonstrate self-propelled freight movement in a live port environment.

The pilot aims to develop MagRail-based solutions that enable autonomous, electric-powered wagons on existing rail tracks using linear motor technology.

The technology promises to enhance capacity, efficiency, and speed for containerised and bulk cargo, while also reducing costs and CO 2 emissions.

Furthermore, this could significantly improve yard efficiency by automating short-haul cargo transfers and reducing reliance on diesel vehicles.

Nevomo Group BV CEO Przemek (Ben) Paczek said: “We are proud to partner in this innovative initiative at Deendayal Port to showcase MagRail’s real-world potential in enhancing freight efficiency, capacity, and flexibility.

“Collaborating with world-class organisations like DP World and Deendayal Port Authority, this is a significant step towards advancing sustainable logistics in India.”

Recently, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, a rail solutions provider, signed an MoU with Nevomo to co-develop and implement high-speed rail solutions and predictive maintenance technologies in India and globally.

This alliance is poised to advance the application of Nevomo’s Magrail technology and linear propulsion systems.

