The partnership aims to introduce high-speed rail and predictive maintenance innovations to India and worldwide. Credit: Locomotive74/Shutterstock.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering, a rail solutions provider in India, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nevomo, a Polish technology company specialising in Magrail technology and Linear Propulsion Systems.

This collaboration marks an advancement in the rail sector, aiming to bring high-speed rail solutions and predictive maintenance technologies to India and the global market, according to Texmaco.

The alliance is set to co-develop and implement Nevomo’s advanced Magrail technology and Linear Propulsion Systems.

This partnership will leverage Texmaco’s manufacturing capabilities and Nevomo’s technological expertise to enhance rail network efficiency, increase capacity, and modernise existing railway and port systems.

Nevomo chief business and capital programme officer Harj Dhaliwal said: “We are thrilled to partner with Texmaco to bring Magrail technology to India and beyond.

“By integrating advanced technology in port, logistics hub and Indian railway network, we can enhance connectivity, efficiency and capacity – aligning with the vision of the India–Middle East–East Europe Economic Corridor.

Texmaco and Nevomo will work together on research and development of Magrail-based solutions, aiming to seamlessly integrate them with current rail infrastructure to improve efficiency, capacity, and speed.

Additionally, the partnership plans to expand globally, introducing these advanced rail solutions to international markets.

The companies will also establish a dedicated research and development centre in the Gulf Cooperation Council.

This centre will concentrate on developing next-generation railway mobility solutions, including artificial intelligence (AI) driven management, predictive maintenance, and autonomous self-propelled rolling stock.

The collaboration is also committed to promoting sustainable and smart mobility by driving eco-friendly and energy-efficient rail solutions.

It will enable the implementation of AI-powered tools for predictive track monitoring, fault detection, and automated maintenance scheduling, which is expected to enhance safety and reduce downtime.

Moreover, the partnership will focus on the development of next-generation autonomous freight trains to optimise cargo transportation, reduce operational costs, and increase efficiency in logistics and port connectivity, stated Texmaco.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering vice chairman and executive director Indrajit Mookerjee said: “Our collaboration with Nevomo exemplifies Texmaco’s dedication to innovation and global leadership in railway technology.

“This partnership will bring transformative solutions to India’s rapidly expanding rail sector, making it smarter, faster, and more sustainable.”