India’s Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has awarded Hindustan Construction (HCC)-VCCL joint venture (JV) a contract worth Rs4.89bn ($68.05m) under phase IV of the Delhi Metro project.

The JV will design and construct 2.03km twin tunnels on the corridor from Janakpuri West to RK Ashram as part of the Line 8 extension of phase IV.

It will carry out the construction using Shield Tunnel Boring Machines. Work is expected to be completed in three years.

Work will also include the construction of Krishna Park Extension underground station.

In October last year, HCC finished the work on the 1.54km CC66 package on Dwarka-Najafgarh Corridor for DMRC, the sixth contract that the company carried out for DMRC.



HCC has participated in each of the previous three Delhi Metro project phases. It holds a 75% share in the current JV.

Headquartered in Mumbai in the Indian state of Maharashtra, HCC is a public-private company that deals with businesses in different sectors.

Last week, DMRC unveiled plans to extend the Delhi Metro Blue Line from Vaishali to Mohan Nagar in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

This extension will be 5km long and have four additional stations. This will make the Blue Line the second-longest line in the Delhi Metro network.

In October, DMRC opened the first section of Delhi’s new metro Line 9. Known as the Grey Line, it is equipped with driverless Bombardier’s CITYFLO 650 communications-based train control (CBTC).

In March last year, the Government of India approved the Rs249.49bn ($3.56bn) Phase-IV project of Delhi Metro. The overall project comprises three priority corridors, which have a total length of 61.679km, including 22.359km located underground.