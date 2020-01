The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has unveiled plans to extend the Delhi Metro Blue Line from Vaishali to Mohan Nagar in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

This extension will be 5km long and have four additional stations. This will make the Blue Line will be the second-biggest line in the Delhi metro network.

The Times of India reported that the Blue Line will meet the Red Line at the Mohan Nagar metro station.

Total estimated costs for the project are Rs18.08bn ($250.71m). The Indian Central Government will bear 18% of the total cost. The Government of Uttar Pradesh will cover the remaining cost.

The project will require 86,857m² of land in order to build three new stations at Prahlad Garhi, Vasundhara Sector 14, and Sahibabad.



Mohan Nagar currently serves the Red Line, which stretches from Dilshad Garden to New Bus Adda.

The Pink Line of the Delhi Metro is the longest corridor. It has more than 38 stations and spans 58.59km from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar.

The DMRC expects construction to begin in April with completion scheduled for 2024.

In October, the DMRC opened the first section of Delhi’s new metro Line 9, which is known as the Grey Line.

In March, the Government of India approved the Rs249.49bn ($3.56bn) Phase-IV project of Delhi Metro. The overall project comprises three priority corridors, with a total length of 61.679km, which includes 22.359km located underground.

In January, DMRC opened the final major section of the automated Line 7 for passenger operations. The Lajpat Nagar–Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 Metro section stretches 9.7km and comprises three underground and two elevated stations.