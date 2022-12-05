Caption: Officials at the contract signing ceremony.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (Dmrc ) in India has signed a contract to purchase 312 metro coaches for its Phase-IV priority corridors.

These corridors are Janakpuri West to R K Ashram Marg, Tughlakabad to Delhi Aerocity, and Majlis Park to Maujpur.

DMRC is building new track spanning 65.20km across three corridors in the national capital, featuring 46 metro stations, under Phase-IV metro expansion.

Work on the corridors under this phase are expected to be concluded by September 2025.

For the extended sections of Line 7 (Pink Line) & Line 8 (Magenta Line), DMRC will purchase 234 standard gauge coaches.

This includes 90 new coaches for the Majlis Park to Maujpur and 144 coaches for the Janakpuri West to R K Ashram Marg section.

Besides, it will procure 78 standard gauge coaches for the Tughlakabad to Delhi Aerocity corridor.

The trains will be made in Alstom India’s facility at SriCity, Chennai and designed for driverless operations.

Comprising 286 metro stations across 391km, Delhi Metro runs nearly 350 metro trains with four, six, and eight coaches on broad as well as standard gauge.

Driverless services on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line began in December 2020, followed by the same services on the Pink Line.

Last month, Alstom secured a €98m contract from India’s Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) to design, manufacture, supply, test and commission 78 advanced metro coaches for Chennai Metro Phase-II.