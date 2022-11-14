Alstom wins €98m contract for Chennai Metro Rail in India

The new metro cars will be produced at Alstom’s urban rolling stock manufacturing facility in Sricity, Andhra Pradesh. Credit: Alstom.

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has received a €98m contract from the Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

Under the contract, the company will be responsible for designing, manufacturing, supplying, testing and commissioning 78 advanced metro coaches for Chennai Metro Phase-II.

The new metro cars will run on a 26km corridor linking Poonamallee Bypass and Light House with 28 stations.

Alstom will manufacture 26 three-car configuration metro trains that can run at a maximum speed of 80km/h. The company will also train personnel to operate the vehicles.

Monitored by the Operations Control Centre (OCC), the trains will be designed to operate driverless, enabled with unattended train operations (UTO) and able to completely run on signals.

Alstom India managing director Olivier Loison said: “Our manufacturing journey in India began with the trains for Chennai Metro Phase-I in 2014, which was also the first Rolling Stock order win for us in the country.

“This new win brings us immense pride and we are honoured to be reliable partners in improving Chennai’s urban transportation network.”

The new metro trains, which align with the Government’s ‘Make in India’ goal, will be indigenously produced at Alstom’s urban rolling stock manufacturing facility in Sricity, Andhra Pradesh.

Developed to meet the requirements of several domestic and international metro projects, Sricity’s facility has capacity to produce 480 cars a year.

In July, Alstom won a €387m contract from India’s Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) for the delivery of 156 Movia metro cars.