The ICE 3neo train will also be used on international routes to Belgium and the Netherlands by 2024. Credit: Siemens.

German rail company Deutsche Bahn (DB) has commissioned the new ICE 3neo high-speed train, which was supplied by Siemens Mobility.

Currently carrying out its maiden journey between Frankfurt/Main and Cologne, the new ICE 3neo will run between Dortmund, Cologne, and Frankfurt/Main, as well as Munich through the new Wendlingen–Ulm high-speed route during regular service.

With the delivery of further trains, DB intends to gradually extend the scope of the train’s operation.

The ICE 3neo train will also be used on international routes to Belgium and the Netherlands by 2024.

With a maximum speed of up to 300km/h, the new ICE has space for eight bicycles and new reservation displays with coloured LED lights.

Its other features include specially developed windowpanes to ensure stable mobile phone reception and lighting that varies according to the time of day.

In July 2020, Siemens secured a contract from DB for new ICE 3neo high-speed trains.

DB plans to invest €10bn in new trains, including 73 ICE 3neos by 2029.

Siemens Mobility CEO Michael Peter said: “Together with Deutsche Bahn , we are accelerating the transport transition in record time: Siemens Mobility has never delivered a new ICE train so fast.

“This success was primarily possible thanks to the outstanding cooperation with DB, but also because the ICE 3neo is based on our proven Velaro platform.

“Even though we built and delivered the train in record time, we were able to incorporate many innovations in the train’s interior that will further enhance passenger comfort.”

Last month, DB chose Siemens Mobility and Alstom Transport Germany for the development of a vehicle concept for its new Ice rail fleet.