Siemens Mobility and Alstom to develop concept for DB’s new ICE fleet

The vehicles are expected to set new standards in technical availability as well as energy efficiency. Credit: Markus Winkler on Unsplash.

Germany’s national railway company Deutsche Bahn (DB) has commissioned Siemens Mobility, a separately managed company of Siemens, and Alstom Transport Germany, a unit of Alstom, to develop a vehicle concept for its new high-speed Ice rail fleet.

The firms will collaborate on developing the concept of a new-generation high-speed train in the first half of 2023.

In the second half of next year, following the concept’s development, tenders will be floated for the development, construction and certification of the new trains, which are expected to be operational from the early 2030s.

The tender will be open to other manufacturers as well.

This new fleet, which will take the place of older ICE 3 trains, will have a capacity to accommodate nearly 950 passengers.

With a maximum length of 400m, the single-deck trains will be able to run at a maximum speed of 300km/h.

In a statement, Siemens stated that the new vehicles will set new standards in technical availability as well as energy efficiency.

Siemens Mobility Rolling Stock CEO Albrecht Neumann stated: “We are especially pleased that Siemens Mobility is one of two competing suppliers to be commissioned to develop a new concept for high-speed trains.

“This will give us the opportunity to continue our long-standing partnership with Deutsche Bahn. Even the form of cooperation is forward-looking: Rather than delivering a specific catalog of requirements, the most important features of the new generation of ICE trains will be developed in close cooperation with the customer.”

In September this year, Siemens and DB conducted a trial of the Mireo Plus H hydrogen train, having a maximum speed of 160km/h and 1.7MW of traction power.