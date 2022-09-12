Siemens and Deutsche Bahn conduct Mireo Plus H hydrogen train trial

Both entities first revealed the H2goesRail project in November 2020. Credit: Siemens.

Siemens, along with German national rail company Deutsche Bahn, is trialling the Mireo Plus H hydrogen train for the first time.

The duo will now conduct a demonstration of the train’s refuelling procedure utilising the mobile hydrogen fuelling station.

This event was conducted at the Siemens Test and Validation Centre in Wegberg-Wildenrath, North Rhine-Westphalia.

The move will help replace diesel-powered trainsets with hydrogen technology in regional transport, as well as phase out diesel fuel.

In November 2020, the H2goesRail project was first revealed to the public.

DB employees were also trained to run the system, in addition to conducting refuelling and commissioning tests over recent months.

With a maximum range of 800km, the Mireo Plus H train has 1.7MW of traction power that can provide up to 1.1 m/s2 acceleration. It has a top speed of 160km per hour.

The project is supported by €13.7m in financing from the Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport under the National Innovation Program for Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technology.

Siemens CEO Roland Busch said: “We are taking a decisive step with our partners today toward the future of climate-neutral transport. The new Mireo Plus H train emits nothing but water.

“It has a range of around 1,000km, can reach speeds of up to 160km per hour, and can be refuelled quickly. Over its service life of 30 years, a single train will save up to 45,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions compared to travel by car.”

