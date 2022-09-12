View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
September 12, 2022

Siemens and Deutsche Bahn conduct Mireo Plus H hydrogen train trial

The duo will now conduct the demonstration of the train’s refuelling procedure using the mobile hydrogen fuelling station.

Deutsche Bahn
Both entities first revealed the H2goesRail project in November 2020. Credit: Siemens.

Siemens, along with German national rail company Deutsche Bahn, is trialling the Mireo Plus H hydrogen train for the first time.

The duo will now conduct a demonstration of the train’s refuelling procedure utilising the mobile hydrogen fuelling station.

This event was conducted at the Siemens Test and Validation Centre in Wegberg-Wildenrath, North Rhine-Westphalia.

The move will help replace diesel-powered trainsets with hydrogen technology in regional transport, as well as phase out diesel fuel.

In November 2020, the H2goesRail project was first revealed to the public.

DB employees were also trained to run the system, in addition to conducting refuelling and commissioning tests over recent months.

With a maximum range of 800km, the Mireo Plus H train has 1.7MW of traction power that can provide up to 1.1 m/s2 acceleration. It has a top speed of 160km per hour. 

The project is supported by €13.7m in financing from the Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport under the National Innovation Program for Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technology. 

Siemens CEO Roland Busch said: “We are taking a decisive step with our partners today toward the future of climate-neutral transport. The new Mireo Plus H train emits nothing but water.

“It has a range of around 1,000km, can reach speeds of up to 160km per hour, and can be refuelled quickly. Over its service life of 30 years, a single train will save up to 45,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions compared to travel by car.”

This year in July, Siemens Mobility won a contract from Reichmuth & Co Investment Management’s LokRoll 3 AG vehicle for the supply of 35 Vectron AC locomotives.

Related Companies
NEXTSENSE

Profile Measurement Devices for Trains and Tracks

Visit Profile
bvSys Bildverarbeitungssysteme

Visual Inspection Systems for Track Maintenance

Visit Profile
Ibérica Tecnología en Sistemas de Seguridad Ferroviarios SL

Hot Axle Box, Hot Wheel and Flat Wheel Detectors

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Railway Technology