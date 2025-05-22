The initiative seeks to embed cybersecurity into train network architecture, improving the protection of onboard systems. Credit: Vink Fan/Shutterstock.

Rail cybersecurity company Cylus has announced a partnership with duagon, a provider of communication and control technology for railway systems, to develop a comprehensive cybersecurity solution for rolling stock.

This initiative aims to integrate cybersecurity directly into the network architecture of rolling stock, enhancing the protection of onboard systems.

The collaboration integrates Cylus’ advanced cybersecurity platform, CylusOne, with duagon’s D527 Multi-Ethernet Secure Gateway.

This combination is said to offer rail operators a compact solution that ensures real-time threat detection, visibility across the fleet, and compliance with regulatory standards.

The duagon D527 gateway features a secure network interface tailored for rolling stock, equipped with multiple Ethernet ports and a security-hardened Linux kernel. It meets IEC 62443 requirements up to Security Level 2 (SL 2) and supports secure remote updates.

The gateway includes a configurable packet filter, which can be locked during production to maintain long-term security.

Additionally, the use of container technology allows for custom application adaptations while preserving system integrity.

duagon Embedded Products Business Line head Alexander von Allmen said: “With the D527, we at duagon show our commitment to making railway more secure and to address the challenges our customers face in deploying solutions at scale across a large number of platforms.”

“By integrating CylusOne, we can complement our product, offering a tailored solution to meet the customer’s needs.”

CylusOne enhances duagon’s D527 by providing continuous network monitoring, real-time threat detection, and automated asset inventory management.

This enables rail operators to better address cybersecurity risks across their fleets without introducing additional complexity.

The integrated solution is designed to assist operators in meeting various industry standards and regulations, including TSA cybersecurity directives, NIS2, IEC 62443, and TS 50701.

Cylus CTO Miki Shifman said: “As cybersecurity threats continue to grow in complexity and frequency, rail operators need a solution that is not only secure-by-design but tailored to the operational realities of modern rolling stock.

“Our partnership with duagon delivers exactly that, a comprehensive, easy-to-deploy solution that protects critical onboard systems without compromising performance or operational continuity.”

In August 2024, Digi, a US-based Internet-of-Things connectivity provider with experience in the railway sector, formed a strategic alliance with Cylus.

The collaboration focuses on integrating the CylusOne cybersecurity solution with Digi’s TX64 5G Rail cellular router.

