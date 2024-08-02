US-based Internet-of-Things connectivity provider Digi, which has a history in the railway sector, has struck a “strategic alliance” with Cylus, described as a “global leader in rail cybersecurity”.
The partnership is based around product integration, with the CylusOne cybersecurity solution combined with Digi’s TX64 5G Rail cellular router.
Digi said the solutions have come together at a time of rising cybersecurity threats to rail to offer “an unprecedented level of cyber protection”.
“The integration of CylusOne with Digi TX64 5G Rail directly addresses the challenge, providing a comprehensive, space-saving solution that combines 5G connectivity and cybersecurity into a single device, along with Digi Remote Manager® for remote monitoring and management,” Digi said.
“Our collaboration with Cylus marks a significant advancement for rail cybersecurity,” said Steve Mazur, Business Development Director for Government and Transportation at Digi International.
“With the new integration, we are not only enhancing the security and reliability of rail networks but also streamlining and improving operations — delivering a unified solution for rail operators globally,” Mazur added.
Miki Shifman, CTO of Cylus, said the partnership “underlined” its ongoing strategy.
“Cylus is at the forefront of rail cybersecurity, and we are delighted to partner with Digi International to bring this innovative solution to the industry. Together we can provide rail operators with unparalleled security and connectivity, underlining our ongoing mission and commitment to protect critical rail infrastructure against evolving cyber threats — ensuring continuous safety and operational efficiency,” they added.
The firms said the product tie-up was unique as the first rail-specific router and software combination.
CylusOne software can be integrated into trackside hardware, such as signals, or rolling stock.
Along with cyber protection across various networks and connections, Digi said its product included the “FirstNet Trusted support to help address the critical needs of first responders during emergencies.”