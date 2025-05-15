The battery electric multiple unit can operate for up to 18 hours daily, covering a range of 480km. Credit: KONČAR

Croatia has launched the first battery electric multiple unit (BEMU) as part of a national initiative to enhance ‘green’ technology in public transport.

The new train is now operational on the Zagreb – Bjelovar – Zagreb route.

The BEMU was developed under the Application of Green Technologies in Railway Passenger Transport project, which is supported by EU funding through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan 2021–2026.

In addition to the new train, the initiative includes the production of another battery-powered unit and the establishment of six charging stations at railway hubs in Split, Osijek, Varazdin, Bjelovar, Virovitica, and Pula.

The total project cost is €17.1m ($19.1m), with €13.3m ($14.8m) sourced from EU funds.

Končar– Electric Vehicles has been tasked with the production of battery-electric trainsets and the installation of the necessary charging infrastructure.

The Croatian government has expanded its fleet to 63 low-floor trains, with more than half introduced in the last three to four years.

The introduction of these trains aims to facilitate sustainable rail services on non-electrified lines using electric energy.

Furthermore, this initiative is a component of the ongoing modernisation of HŽ Putnički prijevoz (HZPP) or HZ Passenger Transport’s rolling stock, aimed at enhancing local and regional mobility.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Oleg Butković said: “The rollout of the battery electric multiple unit marks a new chapter in the shift toward green and smart mobility. Signed over two years ago, this project reflects the momentum of our national railway modernisation – real, measurable progress that’s already reshaping the system.”

The new battery-electric multiple unit is designed for accessibility, featuring boarding ramps, accessible toilets, and designated areas for bicycles. The train can accommodate 157 seated and 158 standing passengers.

The passenger cabin is monitored by continuous video surveillance for safety. Passengers will have access to free Wi-Fi, visual and audio announcements, and multimedia displays.

The BEMU has an operational range of up to 480km per day and can run for up to 18 hours daily. It is compatible with new-generation low-floor trains, allowing for increased capacity during peak times.

The train operates on both electrified and non-electrified railway lines, achieving speeds of up to 160km/h on electrified routes and up to 120km/h on battery mode. Its battery system allows for flexible charging through the contact line or stationary charging points.

Končar CEO Gordan Kolak said: “The introduction of the battery electric multiple unit marks a pivotal advancement for Croatian industry, both technologically and environmentally.

“It combines high-capacity energy storage with predictable energy usage profiles, laying the foundation for intelligent optimisation of fleet operations and charging infrastructure.”

In 2023, Eurofima, a Switzerland-based railroad company, provided €31m ($34.7m) in financing to HZPP to support rail projects in Croatia.

This funding is part of a broader €9bn ($10bn) investment plan aimed at enhancing public railway transportation across the country.

