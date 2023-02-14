The funding will be mainly used for seven diesel multiple units. Credit: Eurofima.

Switzerland-based railroad company Eurofima has granted €31m in new financing to its Croatian shareholder HZPP to support rail projects in Croatia.

As part of the global 9 BL€ investment plan for Croatia, the funding will be used for public railway transportation projects across the country.

The investment mainly aims at ‘promoting the economic, social, and territorial cohesion of its regions and increase its competitiveness’.

It will be specifically used for seven diesel multiple units (DMUs), which are driven by onboard diesel engines.

Primarily designed for passengers with limited mobility, the three-car trains will feature the latest technologies in terms of comfort, a passenger information system and a low-emission engine.

Designed to accommodate up to 167 seated passengers, the new trains will operate in regional and commuter traffic across the country.

Eurofima also stated that it ‘has concluded this new transaction to reaffirm its public mission in Croatia supporting the local community and regions with better connections, enlarging the mobility offer to make the train attractive to low-income people and commuters and supporting the local economy with locally manufactured trains’.

Formed in 1956 based on an international treaty between 14 sovereign states, Eurofima is engaged in the development of public passenger rail transportation in Europe.